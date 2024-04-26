From professor to global leader: Thunderbird graduates' dreams become reality

Arunima Gupta, originally from Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, chose to further her studies at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University after enjoying a successful career as an assistant professor. It was during her tenure as a professor that she discovered her passion for leadership and management education.

Raised in India, Gupta wanted to find a program that would equip her with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the global marketplace. Thunderbird's emphasis on experiential learning and its extensive global alumni network resonated with her ambition of emerging as an empowered leader on the global stage. As a result, she decided to pursue a Master of Global Management with a specialization in global business.

"Thunderbird offered more than just an education; they offered reinvention. This wasn't just a career change but about becoming the person I always envisioned: an empowered woman in charge. And for that life-changing transformation, I owe a debt of gratitude to Thunderbird and ASU as a whole. They took my dream and made it a reality," Gupta said.

Reflecting on her academic journey, Gupta described Thunderbird as a catalyst for personal and professional growth. She stressed that “one does not merely enroll at Thunderbird but becomes part of an extraordinary global community.” Thunderbird's immersive cross-cultural education empowers students to embrace a nuanced worldview, preparing them to lead in an ever-evolving world.

"T-birds not only undergo the cross-cultural education necessary to navigate our globalized world, but they also acquire a nuanced worldview that makes them more inclusive and appreciative of diverse perspectives. Thunderbird teaches you how to tread the balance between big-picture thinking, and paying attention to minute details that have the power to essentially alter that picture," she said, emphasizing the value of diversity in Thunderbird's education.

Arunima Gupta (center, holding trophy) at Foundations, Thunderbird's new student orientation, at Thunderbird Global Headquarters. Photo courtesy of Arunima Gupta

As she embarks on the next chapter of her journey, Gupta offers advice to incoming Thunderbird students.

"Remember to keep your mind and heart open to all the amazing moments you'll undoubtedly experience at Thunderbird. It is important to compartmentalize coursework so that you are able to move on when a course or project ends," she said.

"And lastly, Thunderbird's curriculum is very rigorous and demanding, so paying attention to your mental health is essential. Make it a point to utilize ASU's counseling services when needed and know when to seek help when things get rough or overwhelming."

Gupta is also the recipient of the spring 2024 Barton Kyle Yount Graduate Student Award, Thunderbird's highest student honor.

Question: Why did you decide to enroll at Thunderbird?

Answer: Before coming to Thunderbird, I spoke to Andrea Awuah, a Campus Ambassador at the time. The way she spoke about her positive experience at Thunderbird and the promise of joining a wonderful global community, was just magical. As someone with an eclectic background, I was afraid of being a misfit. But one special Campus Ambassador convinced me that Thunderbird was the place to be, tipping the scales in Thunderbird's favor and I decided to accept the offer. From a conversation with a campus ambassador that brought me to Thunderbird, to becoming a director of marketing of the Campus Ambassadors' leadership team and leading a team of around 30 dynamic ambassadors, life has come full circle. It's been a wonderful journey that I'll always cherish.

Q: What’s something you learned while at Thunderbird— in the classroom or otherwise — that surprised you or changed your perspective?

A: I learned how people can surprise you if you keep an open mind! Thunderbird challenged me in the most wonderful way. I discovered the magic that happens when diverse, often contrasting, perspectives collide. Initially, it felt a lot like staring into a kaleidoscope — I saw fragmented ideas swirling with no clear picture or direction. But through open communication and collaboration, that Thunderbird emphasizes, those fragments came together to make something spectacular. Thunderbird instilled in me a deep appreciation for the power of teamwork and collaboration. I will always say, "Think global, think Thunderbird."

Q: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at Thunderbird?

A: Professor (Kannan) Ramaswamy’s global strategy course offered a strategic lens that effectively transformed my worldview. I now understand what it means to have contextual intelligence and how to use it for strategic decision-making. Also, Professor (Tom) Hunsaker’s organizational consulting course taught me the value of iterative problem-solving, and that presentations and communication must always be simple, concrete, emotional, credible and personal. Professor (Denis) LeClerc's class taught me the nuances of game theory and negotiation, and Professor (Mansour) Javidan taught me cross-cultural communication.

My profound learning experiences with professors at Thunderbird is truly a big part of why I found Thunderbird to be so transformative.

Q: For what in your life do you feel most grateful?

A: Every journey of growth thrives on a strong foundation. Mine was built on the unwavering support of exceptional faculty who challenged me intellectually, and a vibrant network of classmates who fostered collaboration. But the most significant pillars were my mother and husband. Their unconditional love and unwavering belief in my potential fueled my ambition to reach higher and become the best version of myself.