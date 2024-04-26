West Virginia Leads the Nation with New Sextortion Education Legislation; Skyll to Implement Statewide Curriculum
The FBI and HSI received over 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion of minors. The sextortion involved at least 12,600 victims—primarily boys—and led to at least 20 suicides.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Virginia has officially positioned itself at the forefront of combating sextortion with the unanimous enactment of Senate Bill 466, the SWAT (Safety While Accessing Technology) Bill. This landmark legislation, a collaborative effort between the state and the Safe Surfin' Foundation— a partner with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force — requires annual social media safety education for students from grades 3 through 12 starting in Fall 2025. This mandate covers not only sextortion, although this is the main focus.
— Federal Bureau of Investigation
To teach safe and responsible use of social networking including online messaging, the risks of transmitting personal information online, copyright laws, the importance of establishing open communication with adults like school counselors and teachers, and how to recognize and avoid suspicious or dangerous online communication or activities with cyberbullies and predators.
The Senate and House passed the bill with resounding support, achieving votes of 34-0 and 97-0, respectively.
In alignment with this legislative success, the Safe Surfin' Foundation has partnered with Skyll, an innovator in educational technology, to implement this advanced curriculum across the state. Skyll’s AI-powered, game-based learning platform will deliver the social media safety education as an interactive, gamified learning experience, personalized for each student. This approach leverages the power of storytelling and simulation to engage students in critical thinking about online safety.
Through its online safety brand, Deputy, Skyll is assembling a special task force of social media influencers to play a crucial role in this initiative. Deputy manages influencers with a collective 30 million, primarily young followers amassing 1 billion impressions per month. These Deputies, will act as the frontline in protecting youth from sextortion. Their real-world insights will shape the development of Skyll’s curriculum and serve as vital resources for their followers, reinforcing the lessons learned in the classroom.
The rollout of this gamified curriculum coincides with West Virginia’s county schools' one-to-one device initiative, which is funded through Covid relief allocations. The curriculum will be fully integrated into the tablets and Chromebooks provided to students, facilitating access and engagement both in school and at home.
This groundbreaking partnership between the Safe Surfin' Foundation and Skyll marks a significant step forward in cyber safety education, merging legislative initiatives with cutting-edge technology to safeguard and empower America's next generation of digital users.
About Skyll:
founded by Graeme Page and Marvin Winkler, Skyll, is a trailblazer in education technology, pioneering AI-powered game-based learning experiences. Skyll specializes in crafting immersive educational solutions that engage learners in interactive storytelling and simulation, empowering them to learn, grow, and succeed in the digital age.
About the Safe Surfin' Foundation:
Founded in 1998 by Sheriff Mike Brown of Bedford County, Virginia, The Safe Surfin' Foundation works with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, formerly known as Operation Blue Ridge Thunder. Sheriff Brown was the Administrator of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task force for twenty-one years. Through its interactive website, special events, printed materials, PSAs, and other educational initiatives, Safe Surfin’ educates the public about internet crimes involving children and works proactively to increase cyber safety awareness for internet users of all ages. Safe Surfin’ works with the U.S. Department of Justice, school systems, public libraries, law enforcement agencies, and corporate sponsors to expand its educational outreach.
Rosangel Pimienta
Skyll
+1 833-657-5955
press@skyllapp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram