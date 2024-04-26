Howard University Welcomes Students Admitted to Class of 2028 to Campus During Accepted Students Day

WASHINGTON – Howard University welcomed 982 students and their families who were admitted to the class of 2028 to campus last week for Accepted Students Day. The students had an opportunity to explore the campus, meet and ask questions of staff and current students, and get a taste of the campus culture before making the decision to enroll as first year students in the fall.

The Howard University Accepted Students Day program featured Julius Shanks II, junior acting major and president of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, as the master of ceremonies. The crowd was entertained by performances from the “Showtime” Marching Band and the Howard University Cheerleading team, followed by an afternoon of visits to specific academic schools and colleges, financial aid information sessions, and a campus tour.

“Accepted Students Day at Howard University is not just an event; it's a meticulously planned experience aimed at captivating prospective families and showcasing the essence of Bison life. From weeks of preparation to the collaboration of various university departments, every detail is meticulously curated to ensure that guests not only fall in love with Howard University but also feel an unwavering sense of belonging from the moment they set foot on campus,” said Joanne Pluff, associate vice president of student experience. “Accepted Students Day provides an invaluable opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Howard University. This experience goes beyond brochures and virtual tours; it allows prospective students to envision themselves as part of the Bison community. It serves as a catalyst for fostering connections and solidifying commitment amidst the competitive landscape of college admissions.

The University received a record of over 36,000 applicants for an entering class of 2,500. This year’s admitted class represents 49 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, five U.S. territories, 62 countries. This talented group of students has an average unweighted grade point average of 3.78, an average SAT score of 1227 and an average ACT score of 25. Excitement filled Burr Gymnasium at the welcome ceremony as university administrators gave prospective students a look into life at Howard.

“By matriculating at Howard University, you will be part of one of the most storied universities in the world, with one of the greatest missions of any university in the country,” Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., said during his remarks to those in attendance. “Since 1867, we have been seeking truth and justice. We are warriors for the future. We help deliver the promise of a better world for all and I know that you are absolutely ready for this calling.”

After being welcomed by administrators, students took photos, shared their excitement and got to know each other outside before dispersing to information sessions across campus.

I was really excited getting my acceptance letter. Howard was one of the more prestigious schools I applied to, so I didn't know whether I would get in or not. I was definitively jumping for joy when I saw that I did,” said Nancy Antwi, an incoming nursing major from Ellicott City, Maryland. “The energy on campus today has been great and encouraged a sense of community that allowed everyone to break out of their shells and get to know each other.”

The groundwork for Accepted Students Day begins months in advance, with extensive collaboration across the offices of University Events and Protocol, Student Affairs, Enrollment Management, and Physical Facilities Management. This collective effort ensures that all aspects of campus life are primed to welcome new Bison families. Central to the event's success are the 250 student volunteers and 75 Student Ambassadors supporting the University Welcome Center. Their enthusiasm and firsthand experiences as Howard students play a pivotal role in painting a vivid picture of life at the Mecca for incoming families.

"Accepted Students Day provides an opportunity for admitted students to experience first-hand what makes Howard such a special place. From Howard’s dynamic and diverse community, world-class research and teaching, vibrant campus life, and access to unparalleled academic and professional resources there is no place like Howard. The talented students admitted to Howard University have many great college options and Accepted Students Day enables us to showcase why we believe there is no better institution than Howard for students to call home for the next four years,” said Oliver Street, associate vice president for enrollment management. “Howard provides a rich intellectual and culturally affirming atmosphere with committed faculty and staff who guide, nurture, and support students in pursuit of their goals and aspirations. Students come to Howard to become a part of the legacy of excellence, and they receive a transformative experience to help them make a lasting impact on the world.”

Students and parents visiting campus were excited to feel the energy on campus and learn more about life as a Bison.

“Getting my acceptance to the illustrious Howard University was surreal because I know how hard it is to get in. When I read the letter, I also found out that Howard had offered me a scholarship and that made me even more excited to come here,” said Jenna Morton, an incoming health sciences major from Queens, New York. “Out of all the HBCUs I’ve visited, Howard has been the most energetic. I am eager to come here and be a part of this energy and this family.”

“I have two godchildren that graduated from here, so I’m proud to see my daughter following in their footsteps. She really wanted to come to Howard and the expression on her face when she got her acceptance letter, and a scholarship was absolutely priceless. To make it even more exciting, we got the news on my birthday, so it was the best birthday present ever,” said Jenna’s mother, Jennifer Morton.

