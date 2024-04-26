Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

AZERBAIJAN, April 26 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlighted the importance of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, and hailed President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the event.

The Azerbaijani President expressed gratitude for the invitation to the event.

During the conversation, they underscored the successful cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan regarding COP29, including meetings between the delegations of both countries. The sides stressed the importance of the “Troika” mechanism established for COP29. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier affirmed Germany’s continued support for Azerbaijan in relation to COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had initiated the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The fundamental principles underpinning the peace agenda were formulated and presented by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has also prepared the text of the peace agreement based on these principles.”

The head of state noted that during the Munich Security Conference, with the support of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a meeting was held with the Armenian Prime Minister, where positive discussions took place regarding border delimitation and demarcation, as well as the advancement of the peace agenda. President Ilham Aliyev underlined comprehensive discussions on the peace treaty held at the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by Germany's foreign minister.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the results achieved in border delimitation and demarcation between the two countries through direct negotiations.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that, following Kazakhstan's proposal, the next meeting to continue peace treaty negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Kazakhstan.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that Germany closely supports the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will continue to offer its backing in the future.

During their conversation, they also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.