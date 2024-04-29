JORDAN NOONE OF EMBEDDED VENTURES TO SPEAK AT NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
Co-Founder and GP of Embedded Ventures and Co-Founder and Founding CTO of Relativity Space to Discuss the Newspace Enterprise
The development of space will not go forward without entrepreneurial companies like Relativity Space and finance partners like Embedded Ventures paving the way ahead.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Noone, General Partner of Embedded Ventures and founding CTO of rocket company Relativity Space, will join the roster of preeminent speakers at the National Space Society’s 2024 International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®), which will be presented at the LAX Sheraton Gateway Hotel from May 23-26 in Los Angeles, CA.
— Dale Skran, NSS COO/SVP
Noone is the Co-Founder and a General Partner at Embedded Ventures, a next generation venture capital firm investing in early-stage deep tech startups. The firm invests in pre-seed, seed and Series A rounds for startups focused on space operations, digital engineering, and advanced manufacturing. In addition to his role at Embedded, Jordan is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of portfolio company Zoo, the first such company to develop advanced tools for hardware design. Noone previously co-founded Relativity Space, which was most recently valued at $4.2 billion. As Relativity’s CTO for five years, he focused on technical direction and engineering design for the advanced 3D-printed rocket company. As a leader of the University of Southern California’s Rocket Propulsion Lab, where he worked with NSS VP of Space Development Dr. Greg Autry, Noone became the first student and youngest individual to receive Federal Aviation Administration clearance to fly a rocket into space.
“We’re proud to have Jordan speaking at the ISDC,” said Dale Skran, COO and SVP of the NSS. “The development of space will not go forward without entrepreneurial companies like Relativity Space and finance partners like Embedded Ventures paving the way ahead.”
Presentations at the ISDC will include talks on space exploration and development, cislunar infrastructure, the influence of science fiction, biosciences, space policy, space settlement, space technology, space law, in situ resource utilization, space-related economics, space agriculture and food production, life support, space solar power, health and diet, newspace and commercialization, international collaboration, planetary defense, planetary protection, and more. Please see the ISDC 2024 website for more details at isdc.nss.org.
“The ISDC is the only major space conference that is intended for everyone, from space professionals to students to the lay public. It is the largest and longest running space conference anywhere,” said Aggie Kobrin, the NSS Event Manager. “We’re thrilled to have seasoned space entrepreneurs like Mr. Noone speaking to attendees of the ISDC, where audiences range from seasoned NASA professionals to hundreds of young people, all of whom are deeply interested in space.”
Other notables at this year’s ISDC include “Star Trek” star William Shatner, former NASA astronauts Susan Kilrain and José M. Hernández, Dr. Alan Stern of NASA’s New Horizons mission, Dr. Pascal Lee of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames, Chief Engineer of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Rob Manning, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors Karlton Johnson, “Janet’s Planet” host and NSS Governor Janet Ivey, and will be hosted by Melissa Navia, star of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”
ABOUT THE NSS
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.
