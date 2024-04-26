The Future of Florida’s Workforce Explore Careers in State Government at 2024 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
~ More than 800 children attended FloridaCommerce’s annual event in Tallahassee~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Yesterday, the future of Florida’s workforce, along with their parents and caregivers, explored careers in state government at FloridaCommerce’s annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event in Tallahassee. More than 800 school-aged children were able to explore the myriad of career opportunities available to them and learn how they are a pivotal part of Florida’s future workforce. Twenty-four agencies and partner organizations showcased interactive, hands-on exhibits, highlighting the importance of education and the many career opportunities available.
“Every day FloridaCommerce works with Floridians, communities, and businesses to further the state’s economic development initiatives and establish future opportunities," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “With more than 800 children attending the 2024 Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day, many of Florida’s future workforce were exposed to the vast number of jobs and educational opportunities available to them in our great state.”
More than 800 children visited the FloridaCommerce booth to learn about the many career opportunities availble to them.
Children joined their parents and caregivers to tour booths from a wide variety of state agencies and organizations, while participating in interactive, hands-on activities and learning about the many career opportunities available to them in Florida.
Exhibitors for this year’s event included:
- Agency for Health Care Administration
- Agency for Persons with Disabilities
- CareerSource Florida & CareerSource Capitol Region
- Department of Business & Professional Regulation
- Department of Children and Families
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Education
- Department of Elder Affairs
- Department of Emergency Management
- Department of Environment Protection
- Department of Health
- Department of Highway Safety
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Department of Management Services
- Department of State
- Department of Transportation
- FloridaCommerce
- Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement
- Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Florida Housing Finance Corporation
- Office of Financial Regulation
- Space Florida
- VISIT Florida
More than 24 state agencies and partner organizations participated in the event.
Children and their families had the opportunity to learn about Florida jobs through hands-on activities.
