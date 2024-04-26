The Future of Florida’s Workforce Explore Careers in State Government at 2024 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

~ More than 800 children attended FloridaCommerce’s annual event in Tallahassee~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Yesterday, the future of Florida’s workforce, along with their parents and caregivers, explored careers in state government at FloridaCommerce’s annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event in Tallahassee. More than 800 school-aged children were able to explore the myriad of career opportunities available to them and learn how they are a pivotal part of Florida’s future workforce. Twenty-four agencies and partner organizations showcased interactive, hands-on exhibits, highlighting the importance of education and the many career opportunities available.

“Every day FloridaCommerce works with Floridians, communities, and businesses to further the state’s economic development initiatives and establish future opportunities," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “With more than 800 children attending the 2024 Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day, many of Florida’s future workforce were exposed to the vast number of jobs and educational opportunities available to them in our great state.”



More than 800 children visited the FloridaCommerce booth to learn about the many career opportunities availble to them.

Children joined their parents and caregivers to tour booths from a wide variety of state agencies and organizations, while participating in interactive, hands-on activities and learning about the many career opportunities available to them in Florida.

Exhibitors for this year’s event included:

Agency for Health Care Administration

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

CareerSource Florida & CareerSource Capitol Region

Department of Business & Professional Regulation

Department of Children and Families

Department of Corrections

Department of Education

Department of Elder Affairs

Department of Emergency Management

Department of Environment Protection

Department of Health

Department of Highway Safety

Department of Juvenile Justice

Department of Management Services

Department of State

Department of Transportation

FloridaCommerce

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Florida Housing Finance Corporation

Office of Financial Regulation

Space Florida

VISIT Florida

More than 24 state agencies and partner organizations participated in the event.

Children and their families had the opportunity to learn about Florida jobs through hands-on activities.

