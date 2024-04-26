Procap International Successful Launching Of Digital Assets Protection

London, UK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procap International, pioneer in capital protection, had successfully launched another industry first and innovative product, Digital Assets Protection. During last month 1st Anniversary celebration in China Macau, the Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Max Tan highlighted the reasons behind the offering of Digital Assets Protection Contract.

With the recent approval of ETF (exchange traded fund) by SEC and ETN (exchange traded notes) by LSE, bitcoin is now officially recognised as an asset class. With this recognition, floodgates would be about to open for the USD 30 trillion wealth management industry. Some analysts anticipated that fund inflows of between USD 50-100 billion in 2024.

The offering of Digital Assets Protection would present an excellent opportunity for those who are not cryptocurrency or technology savvy to include cryptocurrency as part of their investment portfolio. It eradicates the risk of unpredictability and volatility that are notoriously associated with cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, Digital Assets Protection would allow Procap International to provide the more than 300 million cryptocurrency owners with a solution to prevent the value of their digital assets with zero risk.

Procap International is encouraged by the overwhelming responses to the Digital Assets Protection with clients requesting for more protection options for their cryptocurrency. Procap International strongly believes that Digital Assets Protection would help to proliferate the embracing of cryptocurrency as another safe option for wealth management.

About Procap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

