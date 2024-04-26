Blackwell 3D Announces a $500,000 Public Offering Under Regulation A+

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), The Company is pleased to announce the launch of a Regulation A+, Tier 1, equity financing of up to $500,000 dollars (the “Public Offering”). This Public Offering is a landmark event for the Company as it allows any individual 18 years or older to invest directly in the Company by purchasing freely tradable shares of our common stock. A copy of the Company’s offering circular for the Public Offering can be found on the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&filenum=024-12412 .

Blackwell 3D is an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on revolutionizing the construction industry by printing environmentally friendly 3D homes in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homes. We seek to revolutionize the construction industry by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions. This Public Offering affords members of the general public an opportunity to purchase, up to an aggregate, 50 million shares of our common stock directly from the Company, thereby providing capital to the Company to fund its initial plan of operations while also increasing the availability and liquidity of Blackwell 3D’s shares in the public market.

“We could not be more excited about this initial Public Offering, not only does the Company benefit from this investment capital, but we also believe that this opportunity is perfect for those investors who might otherwise lack access to start-up investment opportunities. And while any investment presents risks, we are confident that this Public Offering will assist the Company greatly in commencing, in earnest, our initial plan of operations. Investing in early-stage companies has been around forever, yet it was not until recently that chances like this have been made available to the general public. We recognize the influence of the general investor community and we are very excited to present this investment opportunity to both accredited and non-accredited investors,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, the Company’s CEO. “Blackwell 3D is positioning itself for a successful operational roll out, and the success of our Public Offering is a crucial step in moving the Company forward.”

For more information about Blackwell 3D, visit https://www.blackwell3d.com/ .

For a copy of the Company’s offering circular for the Public Offering, visit https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&filenum=024-12412 .

Investors may also review the offering circular and the Company’s other securities filings on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1495648&owner=exclude . Investors may also review Company filings with OTC Markets Group Inc. at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BDCC/disclosure .

ABOUT BLACKWELL 3D CONSTRUCTION CORP.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. owns certain innovative 3D house printing technology assets aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry. Our goal is to specialize in printing fully functional and livable residential housing and small scale apartment buildings in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional construction methods. Initially, our focus will be on launching in South East Asia. Our 3D house printing process involves using a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to create the structural components of the house. The printing process is highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision. Our company's unique approach to construction has several advantages. Firstly, our 3D printed houses are much faster to build than traditional houses, taking only a few weeks to complete. Secondly, our process is much more environmentally friendly, producing less waste and using less energy. Thirdly, our construction costs are significantly lower, allowing us to offer affordable housing solutions. We cater to a diverse range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and governments, who are looking for a modern and cost-effective solution to their construction needs. Our experienced team can design customized houses that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. We are constantly innovating and improving our technology to provide even better solutions for our clients.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) and with OTC Markets Group Inc. ( www.otcmarkets.com ). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

