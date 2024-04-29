400-Year-Old Gold Bar from Famous Shipwreck to be Sold in May Auction

This 5-pound gold bar recovered from the famous Atocha shipwreck sunk in 1622 is up for auction on May 7th in Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC’s Treasure Auction 35 “Atocha Meets Her Fate,” oil painting by Ralph Curnow (2009) This large silver “piña” ingot weighing 5,335 grams, one of just three recovered from the Atocha shipwreck, is also featured in auction

One of the largest gold bars ever recovered from a Spanish colonial shipwreck is up for sale on May 7th in an auction conducted by Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC.