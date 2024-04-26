Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on May 7, 2024

MARYLAND, April 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 26, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

May 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is May 6 at 2 p.m.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-78 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, AccelerateMC Regional Infrastructure Accelerator (502412), $2,000,000 (Source of Funds: Federal Aid)

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-79 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Boyds Transit Center (No. 501925), $45,000 (Source of Funds: State Aid)

Supplemental Appropriation #24-76 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Transit Services, $14,398,933 (Source of Funds: Mass Transit Fund Undesignated Reserves, including restricted Transportation Services Improvement Fund)

Supplemental Appropriation #24-81 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Relocatable Classrooms (No. 846540), $5,000,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue: General)

Vacancies on Council appointed boards, committees and commissions

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the following Council appointed boards, committees and commissions:

Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund

The Council has extended the deadline to submit applications for those wishing to serve on the Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund. The committee was established in 2014 to provide public campaign financing for candidates running for County elective office. The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for a four-year term beginning on May 1 of the first year of the Council's term of office. The deadline for interested candidates to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Board of Investment Trustees for Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve as the Council-recommended representative on the Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans and the Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust. The boards set investment policies and evaluate and monitor investment managers and the performance of the Trust Funds.

The Board of Investment Trustees for the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans consists of 13 trustees appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council. The board is responsible for overseeing the investment of approximately $5.5 billion in assets for approximately 16,500 active and retired members of the three retirement plans.

The Board of Trustees for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust consists of 19 trustees, 13 of whom are members of the Board of Investment Trustees. The board responsible for overseeing the investment program for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust, which has assets of approximately $1.4 billion.The deadline for interested candidates to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024.

How to Apply

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, political affiliation, telephone number, and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.



