Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates the Reopening of the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center

Mayor Michelle Wu yesterday joined Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the Human Services Cabinet, the Public Facilities Department, elected officials, and Mattapan residents to officially reopen the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center which underwent a $12.7 million renovation.

The center’s pool will reopen shortly in May. The multi-year renovation of the BCYF Mattahunt and its pool builds on Mayor Wu’s commitment to make Boston a home for everyone.

The Mattahunt pool reopening marks the latest in a number of recent pool renovations and investments. Because of a collaboration between Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Property Management Department, investments of City funding, and improved facilities assessment, the City is on track to have more pools open this year than in previous summers, including the BCYF Clougherty, Draper, Hennigan, Marshall, and Perkins pools. BCYF Marshall Community Center pool opened this fall. The Draper, Hennigan, and Perkins are expected to be open this summer as is the Clougherty Pool, which is undergoing a two-year renovation. This fiscal year, Mayor Wu allocated $34.3 million in the FY24-FY28 capital plan for repairing and renovating the city's pools.

“The reopening of the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center and the upcoming reopening of the pool reflect our dedication to connecting families with the necessary resources and giving our youth the joy and lasting memories that come from these community centers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for the team members that contributed to this and I am excited to see how this beautiful space will be used.”

The renovations include the removal and replacement of floors and windows, the repairing and painting of the gym, lobby, vestibule, and multipurpose rooms, the addition of an accessible bathroom and accessible stage, a recording studio, the renovation of the gymnasium and pool area, a new fire suppression system to the building, and new furniture, fixtures, equipment, and lighting. The City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department managed the construction project working with STUDIO ENÉE architects and Paul J. Rogan Company, inc. general contractors.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen this beautiful space and to restore programming to both this school community and the surrounding neighborhood of Mattapan,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “This renovated BCYF center will provide endless opportunities for youth and families to explore sports, arts, and other enrichment activities.”

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to the newly renovated Mattahunt Community Center,” said Director of Public Facilities Kerrie Griffin. “It is now fully equipped to cater to the needs of every visitor. With updated floors, windows, and a freshly painted gym, complemented by an accessible bathroom and contemporary furniture and lighting, it serves as a hub where individuals of all ages can come together to collaborate, learn, and have fun.”

“BCYF staff have been working hard to curate a range of diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “We can’t wait to get this center open and welcome back the families of Mattapan and beyond.”

The center is designed to serve all ages and will offer diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members. Programming will include aquatics programming, basketball, soccer, badminton, rugby, and other sports and fitness programs for youth, along with enrichment courses such as music and STEM.

There is currently no charge for membership or programming but visitors need to create a membership at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. Registration for classes and programs can be found on the center’s webpage, Boston.gov/BCYF-Mattahunt.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.