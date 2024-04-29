Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,138 in the last 365 days.

The Power of AI in the Hiring Process

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hiring process today is broken—especially when it comes to sourcing quality talent. How managers and recruiters source, find, and connect with talent needs an overhaul.

“Almost two-thirds of hiring managers say finding qualified candidates is a big challenge. They need a better, faster way to source and connect with talent.” Says Jason Kudrikow, Senior Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed.

That’s why Indeed, the job site and a global job matching and hiring platform, introduced Smart Sourcing, a new AI-powered suite of products to make the hiring process faster, simpler and more efficient for both employers and job seekers.

“Our new AI-powered tools like Smart Sourcing boosts hiring efficiencies, helping hiring managers quickly source an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers, based on profiles and resumes. And our updated Indeed Profile makes it easier for job seekers to share experience, skills, and preferences, helping them find new opportunities and get contacted by potential employers faster.” Continues Kudrikow.

For more information, please visit https://www.indeed.com.

Indeed
Indeed
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Power of AI in the Hiring Process

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more