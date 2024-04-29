The Power of AI in the Hiring Process
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hiring process today is broken—especially when it comes to sourcing quality talent. How managers and recruiters source, find, and connect with talent needs an overhaul.
“Almost two-thirds of hiring managers say finding qualified candidates is a big challenge. They need a better, faster way to source and connect with talent.” Says Jason Kudrikow, Senior Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed.
That’s why Indeed, the job site and a global job matching and hiring platform, introduced Smart Sourcing, a new AI-powered suite of products to make the hiring process faster, simpler and more efficient for both employers and job seekers.
“Our new AI-powered tools like Smart Sourcing boosts hiring efficiencies, helping hiring managers quickly source an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers, based on profiles and resumes. And our updated Indeed Profile makes it easier for job seekers to share experience, skills, and preferences, helping them find new opportunities and get contacted by potential employers faster.” Continues Kudrikow.
For more information, please visit https://www.indeed.com.
Indeed
“Almost two-thirds of hiring managers say finding qualified candidates is a big challenge. They need a better, faster way to source and connect with talent.” Says Jason Kudrikow, Senior Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed.
That’s why Indeed, the job site and a global job matching and hiring platform, introduced Smart Sourcing, a new AI-powered suite of products to make the hiring process faster, simpler and more efficient for both employers and job seekers.
“Our new AI-powered tools like Smart Sourcing boosts hiring efficiencies, helping hiring managers quickly source an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers, based on profiles and resumes. And our updated Indeed Profile makes it easier for job seekers to share experience, skills, and preferences, helping them find new opportunities and get contacted by potential employers faster.” Continues Kudrikow.
For more information, please visit https://www.indeed.com.
Indeed
Indeed
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram