Statement by Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture on spring lobster season

CANADA, April 26 - Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement:

“As Island lobster fishers set out tomorrow, I would like to wish them all a very successful season.

Island lobster fishers have played a crucial role in our communities for many generations. It is one of the key drivers of our province’s economy and its elite products are enjoyed by people all over the world.

When crews set out, I encourage them to do everything they can to make it back safely to the wharf every day.

As Islanders, we can all take pride in our fisheries sector and its contributions to our province. We can also show our support by buying local seafood.

I wish all fishers a safe and prosperous lobster fishing season.”