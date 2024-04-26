Famous British Producer & Singer Partner With 1Voice.Ai Telecommunication to Break Down Language Barriers Worldwide
Being able to create a track with Hannah for such a fantastic team has been a fantastic experience and super fun. I haven't worked on something this fun for longer than I can remember.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting collaboration that promises to break down language barriers all over the world, legendary British producer Ben Casey & singer Hannah Slavin teamed up with Simon Wilby, CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.AI Telecommunication to create the song "1Voice.Ai"
— UK Producer Ben Casey
1Voice.Ai is a beautiful original song that talks about communication & the importance of it all over the world.
Hear it here at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5Xmxk1emkY and/or music platforms everywhere,
1Voice.Ai's cutting-edge translation solution, designed to make communication across languages as simple as making a phone call. 1Voice.Ai's subscription-based model offers real-time translation across an impressive 60 languages, boasting a remarkable 98% accuracy rate
Simon Wilby, CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.Ai, expressed the company's mission, saying, "Language should be a bridge to connecting with people around the world. Our goal at 1Voice.Ai is to make communication across languages as simple as making a phone call. Our partnership with famous UK producer Ben Casey & singer Hanna Slavin is a considerable milestone."
About Hannah Slavin:
Hannah Slavin is a Scottish singer-songwriter that boasts a thriving career spanning over a decade in the music industry, marked by noteworthy achievements. Hannah's unwavering success from triumphing on BBC One's 'Pitch Battle’ and sharing stages with some of the biggest artists in the world, her journey exemplifies resilience and talent. With her music previously featured on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio One and Magic Radio, Hannah has established herself as a staple in the national music scene and beyond. Outside of her own artistry, Hannah's prowess extends to songwriting for other artists, showcasing her versatility and depth in the craft. Her distinct blend of powerful vocals and captivating lyrics has gained her widespread acclaim.
"Working on this project has been absolutely incredible, especially knowing it's for something so huge!!"
About Ben Casey:
Ben Casey is a UK based producer, multi-multi-instrumentalist song smith and remixer, originally known for his viral bootleg remix of "Waves" by Mr Probz. Ben has already made his mark in the music industry for over a decade by remixing and producing work with artists such as ROZES and Nicky Romero which landed him a nice spot in the remix world. Ben's 15 years + of musicianship adds everything you wouldn't expect from your average producer, by adding a serious flavour to all his tracks you can expect a surprise with each track with his name on. Being proficient in piano and guitar, Ben has used his skillset to work with hundreds of artists across the globe, showcasing his flexibility as a powerhouse producer and a writer. "
About Simon Wilby:
Simon Wilby is the CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.Ai, which is a real-time language translation solution for people all over the world. The app is officially available now in the Apple App Store. The subscription-based model eliminates language limitations, offering effortless communication in real-time across 60 languages (boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate.
