West Ada School District Partners with Real Soccer Club to Launch "Real League" at Lewis and Clark Middle School
The Real League offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to explore their passion for soccer in a nurturing and inclusive environment.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Ada School District is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with Real Soccer Club, introducing the Real League at Lewis and Clark Middle School. This innovative initiative is poised to revolutionize youth soccer in our community by offering students in grades 6-8 a platform to learn, play, and thrive in the sport.
Thanks to the generous contributions from the Linda Ventura "Spark Fund" and Real Soccer Club, the Real League program encompasses all expenses, including insurance, league fees, end-of-season celebrations, equipment, and field maintenance. This comprehensive support ensures that financial constraints do not hinder any student's participation in this transformative program.
The Real League's dedicated volunteer coaches, committed to nurturing young talent and instilling the values of sportsmanship and dedication, are led by Kristy Zabala, the esteemed volunteer head coach. Zabala expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The Real League offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to explore their passion for soccer in a nurturing and inclusive environment. I am honored to be a part of this initiative and eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our participants."
Juanjo Carmona, Real Soccer Club founder and owner, emphasized the club's commitment to youth development and community enrichment through soccer. "We strongly believe in soccer's transformative power and its ability to unite communities," said Carmona. "Partnering with the West Ada School District for the Real Soccer League reflects our dedication to making soccer accessible to all. Our club provides local youth and coaches exposure to international programs, offering high-level training, cultural experiences, and promoting Basque heritage. Extending our program to West Ada School District students, including refugees, enhances our soccer community."
Practices for the Real League will convene every Monday and Thursday from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, welcoming students of all skill levels to participate and refine their abilities on the field. With a steadfast focus on inclusivity and empowerment, the Real League endeavors to cultivate a supportive atmosphere where every participant feels valued and encouraged to succeed.
Individuals interested in supporting the Real League initiative can contribute to the Linda Ventura "Spark Fund" or "Real Soccer Club" to ensure the program's sustainability and growth for years to come.
For more information about the Real League at Lewis and Clark Middle School or to get involved, please visit realsoccerclub.org or contact Luiz Novoa, West Ada School District Federal Programs at novoa.luiz@westada.org. To make a donation to the Linda Ventura “Spark Fun” please visit the Education Foundation of West Ada School District and enter “Linda Ventura SPARK fund” in the comments.
West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.
Real Soccer Club is the oldest youth competitive club in the area, offering youth and adult, competitive and recreational soccer across Ada and Canyon Counties. Committed to global player and coach development, Real Soccer Club provides resources at all levels with competitive pricing, emphasizing creativity, technique, and holistic player development.
