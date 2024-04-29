DBIA Receives Two Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards®
DBIA Video Production Nabs Gold; Design-Build Delivers Podcast Wins BronzeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, DBIA received multiple Stevie® Awards in the American Business Awards® (ABA), with one Gold Stevie® and one Bronze Stevie® for the 2024 cycle. DBIA’s video celebrating 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award Winner William G. “Bill” Hasbrook, Jr. earned a Gold Stevie® in the Public Service & Activism category of ABA’s Video Awards. The Design-Build Delivers Podcast took home a Bronze Stevie® for Best Business Podcast.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Gold Stevie@ Winner:
2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award - William G. “Bill” Hasbrook, Jr., MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA:
The Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award is DBIA’s highest honor, presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the design and construction industry through outstanding leadership and the advancement of integrated design-build project delivery.
In 2023, DBIA honored William G. “Bill” Hasbrook with the Brunelleschi Award. This video explains why, from his family, friends and colleagues throughout his career. It was shown as part of DBIA’s presentation of the award to Hasbrook at last November’s awards ceremony at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in National Harbor.
ABA judges had this to say about the 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award video:
- "It's an outstanding video that effectively communicates its message and keeps the viewer engaged from start to finish."
- "The video serves as a valuable tool for recognizing Bill's leadership, mentorship and advocacy."
- "The inclusion of personal anecdotes and testimonials adds authenticity and emotional depth to the tribute, making it relatable and inspiring for viewers."
- "The video is a commendable tribute to Bill Hasbrook's achievements and contributions to the design-build industry."
Bronze Stevie® Winner:
Design-Build Delivers Podcast:
Launched in 2018, the Design-Build Delivers Podcast stands out as the nation's only podcast dedicated to design-build. Each month, discussions explore key topics vital for industry professionals looking to stay abreast of the fastest-growing project delivery method. From valuable resources to enlightening case studies and broader perspectives on issues in the AEC industry, the show offers insights that matter. Interviews showcase design-build experts, Owners and successful teams sharing their strategies for leveraging design-build to deliver the nation's most innovative, collaborative and cost-effective projects.
Judges for the Stevie® Awards commented on the podcast:
- "With its entertaining interview format, the podcast engages a steady and loyal audience while delivering timely and informative content."
- "The episodes are well-produced and rich in helpful information on design-build."
- "Design-Build Delivers successfully meets its communication objectives by providing listeners with valuable resources and real-world lessons."
- "By featuring a diverse range of guests, including professionals from various disciplines and sectors, the podcast offers listeners deep dives into relevant topics such as sustainability and innovation."
The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations –– public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.
Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
