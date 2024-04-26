Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,762 in the last 365 days.

New Mystery Novel "Summer Danger: A Gil Leduc Mystery Novel" by Jim Toner Takes Readers on a Riveting Journey Through

NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Author Jim Toner captivates readers with his latest release, "Summer Danger: A Gil Leduc Mystery Novel." Set against the backdrop of the picturesque beaches of Royan along the Atlantic Coast of France, this young adult mystery delves into the complexities of doubt, belief, and the quest for truth.

Seventeen-year-old Gil Leduc returns to his native country after a four-year absence, seeking a tranquil vacation. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he reads about a missing American student and witnesses an attempted kidnapping on the beach. Gil's curiosity ignites a chain of events that thrusts him into the heart of a perplexing mystery. When he discovers the lifeless body of the missing student, Gil finds himself not only entangled in a web of clues but also facing suspicion from the French authorities due to his acquaintance with the victim.

Jim Toner's masterful storytelling weaves a narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, navigating twists and turns as Gil races against time to unravel the truth behind the chilling events unfolding in Royan. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling characters, Toner invites readers to immerse themselves in Gil Leduc's world, where danger lurks beneath the surface of idyllic summer days.

"Summer Danger: A Gil Leduc Mystery Novel" joins Toner's impressive repertoire of young adult mysteries, including "Under the Blood" and "The Purity Ring Murders." Drawing from his own experiences studying in France, Toner brings authenticity and depth to the narrative, enriching the story with vivid descriptions and cultural nuances.

Readers can embark on this thrilling adventure by purchasing "Summer Danger: A Gil Leduc Mystery Novel" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading book retailers.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/gq9uWq1

Jim Toner
Tolkeins Book Writing
jimtoner6@aol.com

You just read:

New Mystery Novel "Summer Danger: A Gil Leduc Mystery Novel" by Jim Toner Takes Readers on a Riveting Journey Through

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more