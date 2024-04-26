Dominick Fulco Brings Back 70’s Classic Rock with Debut Single "Sunday Morning"
Dominick Fulco’s debut single “Sunday Morning” is bringing back the classic sound of The Golden Age of music.MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominick Fulco, a rising artist in the music industry, is set to release his debut single "Sunday Morning" this Sunday, April 28th. The track is a throwback to the classic rock sound of the 70s, with Fulco's own unique twist. Fans of artists like Billy Joel and Paul McCartney will surely appreciate his musical style and talent.
Fulco's love for music started at a young age, as he began playing, writing, and recording music at just 4 years old. He is a self-taught musician and plays every instrument on the track, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft. "Sunday Morning" is a testament to his passion for music and his ability to create a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh.
The single release of "Sunday Morning" is highly anticipated by fans and music critics alike. Fulco's talent and dedication to his music have already gained him a strong following on social media, and his debut single is expected to solidify his place in the music industry. With its catchy melody and witty lyrics, "Sunday Morning" is sure to be a hit among listeners of all ages.
Fulco's debut single release is just the beginning of what is sure to be a successful music career. Fans can expect more original music from him in the near future, as he continues to showcase his talent and passion for music. "Sunday Morning" will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 28th. Don't miss out on this exciting new release from Dominick Fulco and be sure to follow him on social media for updates on his music journey.
For more information, follow Dominick Fulco on TikTok @dominickfulco and Instagram @dominicfulco.
For media inquiries, please contact:
[dominickfulcobusiness@gmail.com]
David Kessler
The Fulcos
email us here