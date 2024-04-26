Antagonistic interactions of the dinoflagellate Alexandrium catenella under simultaneous warming and acidification

Highlights

We present novel findings of the angatonistic effects of Alexandrium catenella on phytoplankton under warming and acidification.

Experiments targeted three species and tested for density-dependent effects.

Growth inhibition increased under warming and acidification on Rhodomonas salina and Tetraselmis.

There was no antagonistic effect on the target diatom (Thalassiosira weissflogii) under ambient or OWA conditions.

Growth inhibition under OWA conditions may alter phytoplankton community composition by affecting some groups but not others.

Abstract

There is a concern that harmful algal bloom (HAB) species may increase under climate change. Yet, we lack understanding of how ecological interactions will be affected under ocean warming and acidification (OWA) conditions. We tested the antagonistic effects of three strains of the dinoflagellate HAB species Alexandrium catenella on three target species (the chlorophyte Tetraselmis sp., the cryptomonad Rhodomonas salina, and the diatom Thalassiosira weissflogii) at various biomass ratios between species, at ambient (16 °C and 400 µatm CO 2 ) and OWA (20 °C and 2000 µatm CO 2 ) conditions. In these experiments the Alexandrium strains had been raised under OWA conditions for ∼100 generations. All three non-HAB species increased their growth rate under OWA relative to ambient conditions. Growth rate inhibition was evident for R. salina and Tetraselmis sp. under OWA conditions, but not under ambient conditions. These negative effects were exacerbated at higher concentrations of Alexandrium relative to non-HAB species. By contrast, T. weissflogii showed positive growth in the presence of two strains of Alexandrium under ambient conditions, whereas growth was unaffected under OWA. Contrary to our expectations, A. catenella had a slight negative response in the presence of the diatom. These results demonstrate that Alexandrium exerts higher antagonistic effects under OWA compared to ambient conditions, and these effects are species-specific and density dependent. These negative effects may shift phytoplankton community composition under OWA conditions.

Leitão E., Castellanos D. F., Park G. & Dam H. G., 2024. Antagonistic interactions of the dinoflagellate Alexandrium catenella under simultaneous warming and acidification. Harmful Algae 134: 102625. doi: 10.1016/j.hal.2024.102625. Article (subscription required).

