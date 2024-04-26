Standard Chartered on Bitcoin Reaching $150K Post-Halving while BlockDAG Network’s $100M Liquidity Boosts Investor Confidence

London, UK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite experiencing a recent price setback and falling to $64K on Friday, Bitcoin is anticipated to witness further value appreciation later this year, possibly reaching $150K per BTC, as per insights from the top cryptocurrency analysts at Standard Chartered. The global financial institution, “a leading international cross-border bank connecting the world’s most dynamic markets” anticipates that Bitcoin's value will continue to climb in the coming months, a reflection of ongoing positive market dynamics and investor sentiment.

On the other hand, in a pursuit of ambitious expansion and growth goals, BlockDAG Network announces that it will be supported by a $100 million liquidity boost at launch. This promise of infusion of liquidity not only enhances the project's financial stability but also demonstrates strong support from investors and a general customer confidence in the project.

Bitcoin to $150,000 in 2024 Says SC

Back in March 2024, when Bitcoin’s value rose to record highs hitting $73,500 per BTC, Standard Chartered revised its year-end prediction for the first cryptocurrency and raised it from $100,000 to $150,000 which signalled a bullish trend expected to persist.

Now, as reported by CNBC on Thursday, Geoff Kendrick, the head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered Bank, further bolstered this optimism by projecting Bitcoin's surge to $150,000 post-halving. This forecast represents a remarkable 130% increase from its current price of just north of $64,000. Kendrick highlighted reduced leverage positions in the crypto market as a key factor driving Bitcoin's upward trajectory, anticipating that the closure of these leveraged positions would pave the way for the market to rebound and potentially surpass its previous highs.

Kendrick backed his claims with positive catalysts, including the inflow of funds into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which he expects to receive a significant boost of $50 to $100 billion in the next 18 to 24 months. He also forecasted substantial growth in the Bitcoin ETF market, comparing it to the trajectory of Gold ETFs. Standard Chartered analysts further suggested that Bitcoin's price could reach $200,000 by 2025 if Bitcoin ETF inflows reach an average estimate of $75 billion and even soar to $250,000 by the same year under favourable conditions.

With these factors in mind, Bitcoin appears poised for significant growth in the coming weeks, supported by renewed market activity and investor interest.

BlockDAG Network $100M Liquidity Boost Investor Confidence

While SC disclosed its sentiment and stance on BTC, BlockDAG Network shared insights on what’s coming to the platform. With the aim of fostering stability, transparency, and long-term growth, BlockDAG Network has announced the implementation of a vesting period for coins purchased during the presale. The team disclosed that this decision comes in response to “overwhelming requests from the community” and “reflects the commitment to fairness and integrity.”

During the four-month fixed vesting period, presale coin holders will see their coins gradually unlocked according to the following schedule: 40% at launch, with the remaining 60% distributed evenly over the following three months.

Additionally, $100 million liquidity support will be provided at launch, backed by tier 1 market makers and exchanges.

This announcement comes after the team has made clear their pursuit of ambitious goals for expansion and growth. Now, BlockDAG Network is setting its sights high, with the goal of reaching $600 million raised in its presale. This infusion of $100 million in liquidity not only bolsters the project's financial stability but also serves as a testament to the strong support from investors and the overall confidence in the project's potential.

Branded as the biggest ICO of 2024, BlockDAG Network has already made waves in the cryptocurrency market, surpassing the $20.5 million mark in its presale. This remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the project's credibility and the support it is receiving from its community, attracting investors from all corners of the globe who are eager to be part of its journey.





In 2024, BlockDAG Network will continue to garner attention and support, and it is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a leader in the industry, driving innovation and reshaping the future of decentralised finance while Bitcoin reaches new value heights and solidifies its dominance in the digital financial space.

