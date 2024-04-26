COMMISSIONER SID MILLER EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO FELLOW STATE DEPARTMENTS OF AGRICULTURE AMID PANHANDLE WILDFIRE RECOVERY

AUSTIN- As Texans recover from the devastating Texas Panhandle wildfires, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) extend their heartfelt appreciation to the agency’s valued counterparts in state agriculture departments nationwide. Departments in states such as Alabama, Iowa, and South Carolina have provided unwavering support, prayers, and provision of resources which have been an example of solidarity and compassion. Through their generous contributions, we stand united as an agricultural community.

"The outpouring of support from our fellow state agriculture leaders has been moving during this tough stretch," Commissioner Miller said. "I would like to give a Texas-sized thank you to our fellow states for having our backs. Their prayers and assistance have served as a source of strength for our communities struggling with the impact of the fires."

Over the past month, Commissioner Rick Pate and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) collaborated with Commissioner Miller and TDA to deliver 27 loads of hay totaling 546 round bales to the Texas Panhandle. Commercial partners collaborating in shipping hay with ADAI include DMT Trucking, Boyd Brothers Transportation, Inc., and P&S Transportation.

“Commissioner Sid Miller has been a good friend since I was elected in 2019. We realized the devastation to our fellow cattlemen with the wildfires destroying so much hayland. Alabama farmers agreed and donated truckloads of hay to Texas cattlemen within a week,” said Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate. “This relief project showed the immense generosity of Alabama’s agricultural community and our cooperating partners, the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association and the Alabama Trucking Association.”

Additionally, several South Carolina organizations joined forces for a collaborative effort to donate hay. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture, Clemson Extension Livestock and Forages Agents, the South Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, and the South Carolina Farm Bureau coordinated the donation of 12 tractor-trailer loads of hay, consisting of a total of 402 bales of hay. The loads originated from producers in various regions including Allendale, Eastover, Lexington, Clover, Aynor, Cameron, and Spartanburg. Remarkably, the response was so generous that nearly 20 additional loads stand ready for dispatch pending additional funding to assist with transportation.

“Across our nation, the agriculture community always pulls together when it matters most,” stated South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “We were proud to be able to help out Texas ranchers, and I know they would do the same for us.”

As the recovery efforts continue, the TDA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting impacted communities and fostering resilience in the face of adversity. For more information on how you can help, please click here.

To watch Commissioner Miller's videos from the Panhandle, please click here.

