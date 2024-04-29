JAZZ BOOKING AGENCY EXPANDS PORTFOLIO TO REPRESENT CLASSICAL MUSICIANS AND VOCALISTS

Names left to right: Top Row - Rieko Tsuchida (pianist), Alisa Katrokshi (Dramatic Soprano), Steven Yepez (Flutist), Marie-Claire Giraud (Lirico Spinto Soprano) Bottom - Cristina Schirripa (Violinist), Diana Gabrielyan (Pianist), Leora Cohen (Violinist)

Jazz and Classical music can peacefully coexist. Each genre has its own unique language but when they come together they can create something truly magical, bridging the gap between tradition...” — Wynton Marsalis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 29, 2024 Kenneth Carol Agency, Inc. has embraced the prevailing trend In the ever-evolving landscape of genre-specific music; that diversity is not only desirable, but often essential for sustained growth and relevance. Recognizing this, our agency has embarked on an ambitious venture: the establishment of a classical music department. While jazz has been KCA’s hallmark for most of our 34 year history, we understand that classical music offers a rich tapestry of artistic expression and a devoted audience base that intersects with our own. By branching into classical music, we aim not only to broaden the agency’s artistic repertoire but also to cater to a wider audience, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic musical community. What are the benefits? It affords cross-promotion opportunities, access to new venues and events, cultural enrichment, and adaptability to client preferences.

Therefore, we proudly introduce our newly curated Classical Music Roster of national and international artists for the 2024-25 season. Visit our website here.

Overall, the addition of this new department to our jazz agency not only diversifies its offerings, but also strengthens its position in the industry, fosters artistic collaboration, and potentially enriches cultural experiences for audiences nationwide.