NMRLC Visits USS Wisconsin on the 80th Anniversary of its Commissioning

When asked about the experience, one Sailor said, "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to delve deeper into history by participating in the battleship field day with my shipmates from work. The experience was truly remarkable and unforgettable, thanks to the organizer and guidance of the command," said PSSA Viviana Huergo Godoy, NMRLC Directorate for Administration.

"My takeaway is I’ve gained deeper insights into the ongoing life of the Navy, along with a better understanding of various naval terminologies. Additionally, I now feel prepared for sea duty TAD.

Although I haven’t been on an actual ship yet for duty, I would love to visit one someday soon, such as the opportunity to assist to fleet week and be an example for many future Sailors," Huergo Godoy said.



Another Sailor who had not experienced duty at sea also shared his thoughts about the visit and what it meant to him.

"I want to say thank you for a well planned and executed trip to Norfolk to see the USS Wisconsin (BB-64). Your familiarity and experience gave us or rather me a window of what a ship life is about. It gave me a chance to walk the P-ways and different compartment of a battleship," said HM1(FMF) Sherwin Abris, NMRLC Williamsburg.

"The key take aways from this was that some of the folks with us shared their experience when they were in the ship just like this one, this sort of validates the information I’m getting. There were a lot of things that I’m not familiar with, specially letting someone know about my location in the ship. I may have known about it in bootcamp but did not fully understand those numbers on the bulkhead.

"It was a great experience, and I enjoyed the time spent with the group, and I believed that we all learned a lot of things from each other. This type of group outing strengthens sprit de core and comradery. Looking forward to another educational trip just like this, thank you again," Abris said.

Lt. Ian Levine, Director, Expeditionary Medical Logistics, organized and coordinated the trip for this educational experience for NMRLC personnel.

NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support and real-world operations.

Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, NMRLC supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistical solutions. The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to advanced-base environments across the entire range of joint military operations.

NMRLC is at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide foundational change designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces in the Distributed Maritime Operations. These unique capabilities will provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theatres around the world.

