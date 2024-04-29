Conscious Mastery® Launches Facilitator Certification for Professionals and Life Course for Individuals
Both courses were inspired in part by the book 'Conscious Mastery~Freedom From the Inside Out' written by Astara Summers and published by Hay House in 2011.
“Practicing higher levels of consciousness requires us to be aware of our feelings, thought processes, and our actions. Awareness and acceptance play a role in our ability to make changes.”SARASOTA, FL, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Mastery® was founded in 2003 by Astara Summers, Chief Visionary Officer, a prolific writer, teacher, musician, and artist. Her personal journey began in the 70’s and continues to this day. For several years, Astara facilitated Conscious Mastery® group classes and workshops where participants explored meditation, journal writing, art, music, sound and body movement, and breathing techniques as pathways to understand themselves and release negative energy. Her private practice included both adults and teens. Along with creating and facilitating unique, transformational workshops and personalized events for private groups Astara has been a guest speaker for workshops relating to personal growth and self-empowerment. In 2010 she wrote her first book “Conscious Mastery®~Freedom from the Inside Out”, available everywhere.
“Practicing higher levels of consciousness requires us to be aware of our feelings, thought processes, and our actions. Awareness and acceptance play a role in our ability to make changes. " - Astara
Conscious Mastery® is a journey of personal freedom, self-mastery, and spiritual growth. To master levels of consciousness one must practice what they know to be true and remain open as greater truths reveal themselves. It is a combination of releasing the old and nurturing the new.
Two new on-line courses are now available. The Conscious Mastery® Facilitator (CMF) certification and the Conscious Mastery® Life course.
The Conscious Mastery® Facilitator certification course (CMF) is a comprehensive professional development program designed for those currently assisting clients and groups in their personal and spiritual growth as well as help professionals grow their business via group events. CMF certification embodies a 32-module curriculum of well-formatted coursework, segmented into 5 major areas of focus, and includes an essay submission. This self-paced online course with supporting tools and 17 free PDF downloads plus mp4 audio file is designed to empower facilitators with actionable ways to better help educate, guide, prepare, coach and enlighten clients, groups and themselves. The Conscious Mastery® Facilitator certification offers a comprehensive platform for those serving in the personal development, spiritual growth, self-discovery, self-empowerment, and life coaching industries.
The Conscious Mastery® Facilitator certification is also designed to help those who desire to get into the space as a professional guide. This course will elevate their ability to help others through the extensive course materials as well as develop their own client base using group gatherings taught in the course.
The Course Fee Includes: Access to the Course Modules for 1 Full Year – 1 Zoom Coaching Session after Course Completion ($200 value) – 1 Year Conscious Mastery® (CMF) Membership ($199 value) that gives you the Quarterly Conscious Mastery® Facilitator (CMF) Newsletter – Quarterly Zoom Group Teachings & Discussions (Interactive) – Added to the Conscious Mastery® Facilitator Database – Part of a Growing and Knowledgeable CMF Community – All New CMF Updates, New Modules, Tools and Resources.
The second on-line course is the Conscious Mastery® Life Course. This course has been created for individuals who are ready to bridge the gap between current life circumstances and an inspired, happy prosperous life. This life-changing self-empowerment course offers actionable tools such as breathe work, chakra balancing, working with the Vagus nerve and much more. The teachings provide clarity, understanding and insights. This is the beginning of safe honest exploration. Following the guidelines set out in the Conscious Mastery® Life Course, anyone can literally create a map of their inner landscape discovering hidden talents and personal power.
The Conscious Mastery® Life Course will bring light to any path of personal empowerment and spiritual growth. Learning to embrace self-love while raising awareness is some of what the Life course teaches. The Conscious Mastery® Life course embodies a 26-module curriculum of well-formatted coursework, segmented into 4 major areas of focus. This unique self-paced online course with supporting tools has been designed to empower participants with actionable ways to shed old beliefs, awaken change and “live life by conscious design”.
Astara says,” Living a healthy happy life can be achieved as individuals begin to discover new inspired ways of thinking, understand the feelings that come up and develop skills to strengthen emotional maturity and emotional intelligence. All of which are vital for the manifestation one’s heart’s desire.”
Both the content and the approach of these two distinctive training programs stand strong in the personal development, spiritual growth, and self-empowerment arena. Discover and experience the freedom you deserve.
About Conscious Mastery®
Established in 2003, by Astara Teal Summers, Conscious Mastery® is a journey of personal freedom, self-mastery and spiritual growth. Wonderful new opportunities await. Change is not only possible, but preferable. Learning to Live Life Whole, Happy and Free!™ Visit: https://consciousmastery.com/
