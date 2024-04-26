Essence Film Festival Selects "Beyond the Facade" for 2024 Lineup

Image showing 'Beyond the Facade' with text announcing its selection as an Official Selection for the 2024 Essence Film Festival lineup.

Tiara Jamison's documentary "Beyond the Facade" tackles exploitation & ignites hope at Essence Film Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beyond the Facade," a powerful documentary by Tiara Jamison, exposes the hidden world of exploitation and ignites hope for change.

Selected for the esteemed Essence Film Festival (July 4th-7th, New Orleans), the film delves into the lives of individuals trapped in manipulation, highlighting the often-overlooked factors that perpetuate exploitation.

"This film goes beyond the surface," says Jamison. "It's a call to action to dismantle these structures and empower victims."

"Beyond the Facade" premiered in Atlanta last November at Plaza Theater in Atlanta, GA.

About Tiara Jamison

Tiara Jamison has emerged as a powerful force in the entertainment world, using her platform to challenge conventions and advocate for a more compassionate and informed society. Her work stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling, shaping our understanding of the world and inspiring meaningful change. Whether in front of the camera, behind it, or lending her voice to captivating characters, Jamison continues to be a dedicated artist committed to pushing boundaries and sparking essential dialogues through her craft. Represented by Stewart Talent Group, her work illuminates important narratives.

About Essence Film Festival

The Essence Film Festival showcases exceptional projects by Black storytellers across the African diaspora.

Follow Us: @beyondthefacadethefilm