CBP officers seize seven weapons, 104 rounds of ammunition, nine magazines and marijuana at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations recently seized weapons, ammunition, magazines and small amount of marijuana hidden within a vehicle hauling a trailer.

“This seizure serves as another example of the effectiveness and the utilization of officer experience and technology to prevent weapons from going south and causing greater harm,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These types of seizures perfectly illustrate CBP’s resolute commitment to securing our shared border with Mexico.”

Seven weapons, nine magazines and 104 rounds of ammunition on a table were seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry during an outbound examination.

The seizure occurred on the morning of Wednesday, April 24, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2015 Chevy Express van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination and canine examination.  Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered seven weapons, 104 rounds of ammunition, nine magazines and 59 grams of marijuana within the conveyance.

The weapons, ammunition, magazines, marijuana  were seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

