Kent Imaging Announces FDA Clearance of SnapshotNIR KD205

SnapshotNIR KD205

Kent Imaging announces the latest model of SnapshotNIR that expands the use of the technology to include more skin tones, advancing tissue assessment.

It’s progress like this that can move the needle forward for immediate, accurate tissue insights in all patients.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the same user-friendly interface and portability as past devices, SnapshotNIR KD205 measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), oxyhemoglobin (oxy) and deoxyhemoglobin (deoxy) in individuals across most of the Fitzpatrick Skin Type (FST) scale, at any location on the body. This impressive step forward in the imaging industry will help support the provision of actionable tissue viability insights to more populations across the US.

SnapshotNIR is a non-invasive, non-contact, near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) imaging device that captures StO2 by measuring relative values of hemoglobin in microcirculation. The latest model update has increased sensitivity countering the light-scattering effect of melanin content in tissue. The device automatically accounts for different levels of melanin and adjusts to produce repeatable, objective imaging results on all areas of the body.

Melanin is produced by melanocytes in the epidermis of our skin and increased melanin content leads to a higher absorption of the near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths from spectroscopy devices reducing light reflectance. The advancement in KD205 decreases the impact of melanin attenuating the NIR wavelengths, expanding the use of this technology to include assessment of patients of most skin tones and melanin levels.

“Innovation in the healthcare industry is an extremely important aspect of our company,” says Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging, Pierre Lemire, “It’s progress like this that can move the needle forward for immediate, accurate tissue insights in all patients.”

Intra- and post-operative measurements of oxygenation provides key insight to areas of possible skin necrosis, the viability of surgical flaps, and capacity of a flap to heal. Dr. Glyn Jones, Surgical Chief Medical Officer for Kent Imaging provides a surgeon and researcher perspective stating, “The positive impact of the ability to assess tissue oxygenation within more skin tones, particularly after post-mastectomy reconstruction, cannot be understated. This update also allows research to be inclusive of patients of color, which are historically under-researched populations.”

SnapshotNIR is also used effectively to help treat chronic wounds, a significant healthcare burden in North America resulting in deterioration in quality of life and devastating consequences such as amputations and premature death. This health burden is considerably higher in marginalized populations partly due to decreased diagnosis and intervention rates.

“With vascular conditions and associated complications, including lower extremity infection and amputation, disproportionately impacting underserved minority populations, KD205 changes the landscape of limb preservation and advanced wound care for highly melanated individuals,” says Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Limb Preservation at Kent, “Having utilized near-infrared spectroscopy with Snapshot since its early days on the market, I cannot be more excited to see this huge advancement address this imaging challenge. The impact that this latest model will have on screening, assessment, and clinical decisions for all patients in one's practice will be immense.”

With this ground-breaking update, Kent Imaging is the leading imaging company supplying physicians and healthcare professionals in the US with the ability to measure microvascular StO2, oxy and deoxy values, at any location on the body, across the FST scale. The device can aid clinicians in their decision-making process regarding microvascular status at the point-of-care in all patients, with the goal of improving quality of healthcare and patient outcomes.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.