Governor Hochul Celebrates Back to Basics Initiative to Improve Reading Proficiency in New York State

As a part of Governor Hochul’s celebration of the ‘Back to Basics’ plan, members of her Administration will read to classes throughout the state and highlight the importance of using evidence-based best practices in the classroom.

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Literacy is the cornerstone of education, unlocking worlds of knowledge and imagination. Empowering our educators with the resources to provide evidence-based reading instruction will give our students the tools to comprehend, analyze, and synthesize information effectively, laying the foundation for lifelong learning and success.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Governor Hochul’s Back to Basics initiative will enable generations of students to be strong readers and successful citizens. SUNY is New York State’s largest teacher preparation provider, and we look forward to scaling the successful SUNY New Paltz Science of Reading microcredential to further enhance the skills of our teachers and the success of our students.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY is proud to contribute to Governor Hochul’s ‘Back to Basics’ plan by training current and future teachers to incorporate the science of reading in their classrooms. CUNY prepares nearly a quarter of New York State’s classroom teachers, and we are committed to equipping them with the skills, practices and credentials to ensure that all students can become proficient readers, an objective that is fundamental to advancing educational equity in our state.”