Director Lorkowski advocates for regional cooperation at TRATALOW Ministerial Conference

Today, Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, participated in the TRATOLOW Ministerial Western Balkans and Türkiye Conference, a gathering aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration towards a greener and more sustainable future for the Western Balkans and Türkiye. The conference, jointly organized by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action (DG CLIMA), and the TRATOLOW project, marks a significant milestone in the region's journey towards environmental resilience.

During his presentation, Director Lorkowski emphasized the urgent need for closer regional cooperation and underscored the crucial aspect of integrating energy markets as an indispensable step towards EU integration. Recognizing the interconnectedness of energy systems in the region, Director Lorkowski advocated for cohesive efforts to enhance energy security, promote renewable energy sources, and foster a competitive energy market.

In his address, Director Lorkowski highlighted the crucial role of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in preserving energy market integration. Emphasizing its significance in ensuring fair competition and environmental sustainability, he stressed the importance of implementing CBAM measures to address carbon leakage and uphold the principles of a level playing field.

The TRATOLOW (Transition towards Low-Emissions and Climate-Resilient Economy in the Western Balkans and Türkiye) Ministerial Conference serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore opportunities for collaborative action towards building a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy in the Western Balkans and Türkiye.