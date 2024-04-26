Submit Release
Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council of 7 May 2024

The press briefing ahead of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council will take place on Monday, 29 April 2024 at 13.30. This briefing will be “off the record”.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the ECCL Luxembourg press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for previous press events of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Monday, 29 April 2024 at 12.30
Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants after the deadline.

 

