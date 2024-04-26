Secretary General Ian Saunders Addresses the Private Sector Consultative Group

The Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG) Meeting convened at the World Customs Organization (WCO) on 22 April. This meeting had been scheduled back-to-back with the 243rd/244th Sessions of the Permanent Technical Committee (PTC).

WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders opened the meeting, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the PSCG in advancing organizational objectives. His remarks resonated with the theme of the year, emphasizing alignment with the goals and aspirations of the PSCG.

Updates provided by the WCO on e-commerce and disruptive technologies sparked insightful discussions among participants, centering on adaptation strategies and collaborative solutions in the face of evolving trends and challenges. Subsequent updates on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Programme underscored the importance of these initiatives in empowering businesses and streamlining Customs procedures.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to a thorough review of ongoing PSCG initiatives, including discussions on business resilience, Small and Medium sized Enterprises, and Green Customs. Participants engaged in constructive dialogues aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and impact of these endeavors.

The meeting also included a review of topics that would be discussed by the 243rd/244th PTC, along with discussions on other matters. This segment provided a holistic view of current priorities and future directions.

Throughout the meeting, participants shared valuable insights and feedback on various agenda items. These discussions touched upon the practical application of content, the involvement and support for Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises, logistical challenges, and data exchange.

The PSCG serves as a platform for robust discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration aimed at advancing Customs-Industry partnership. As PSCG members continue to navigate evolving challenges and pursue emerging opportunities, the spirit of cooperation and innovation remains paramount, and will be a vital contributor to the WCO’s efforts to create positive change in the global Customs landscape.