Minister Burke attends the North South Ministerial Council

26th April 2024

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke has today represented the Government of Ireland at the Trade and Business Development Sectoral Meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

The meeting was an opportunity for Minister Burke to discuss North-South collaboration with Ministerial colleagues from the Northern Ireland Executive. This was the first NSMC Sectoral meeting since the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive in February and follows from the NSMC plenary on 8 April.

Minister Burke said:

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to resume North South Ministerial Council engagement on trade and business matters. This allows us to create a stable platform upon which we can continue to develop a more prosperous economy across both jurisdictions on the island.”

The meeting focussed on the work of InterTradeIreland, with Minister Burke and Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy approving a decision to increase the permanent staffing complement of the body.

Minister Burke added:

“InterTradeIreland has long been the central pillar of North-South trade and business collaboration on the island. I am glad to have the opportunity to reaffirm the Government’s support to the body by committing new resources that have been long overdue. This will allow ITI to further enhance its capacity to empower small businesses to unlock the potential of cross-border trade. “I look forward to working closely with Minister Murphy and in supporting InterTradeIreland, its CEO and Board on delivering on its 2024 Business Plan.”

The North South Ministerial Council publish a Joint Communique detailing the official decisions the Trade and Business Development Sectoral Meeting has made.

