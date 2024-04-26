Fuselage Market to Reach $15.4 Billion Globally by 2032 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The aerodynamic efficiency of fuselage across the globe and the technological innovations are projected to drive the global fuselage market’s growth during the forecast period from 2032 to 2032. The North America region to witness prominent growth by 2032.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Fuselage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Structure Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global fuselage market generated $9.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to garner $15.4 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The increased demand for optimized fuselage designs, which increase fuel economy & extend the aircraft’s range, increasing demand for passenger comfort & safety, and aerodynamic efficiency of fuselage are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global fuselage market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the weight considerations and the regulatory restrictions & certification processes associated with fuselage may restrict market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, advancements in computer modeling & simulation and the change in scenario of passenger preferences & market needs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fuselage market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $15.4 billion CAGR 5% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Structure Type, Application, and Region Drivers Aerodynamic efficiency of fuselage globally Rising demand for passenger safety and comfort Growing demand for advanced fuselage designs Opportunities Technological innovation A shift towards integrated systems design Restraints Strict regulatory compliance

Structure Type: Semi-monocoque Shell Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The semi-monocoque shell sub-segment accounted for the largest global fuselage market share of 45.6% in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This significant growth is mainly because the semi-monocoque shell structures offer a lighter alternative to traditional monocoque designs, reducing weight and improving gas efficiency and performance, thus appealing to aircraft producers seeking to meet stringent fuel consumption rules. Besides, the excellent strength-to-weight ratios provided by semi-monocoque designs enhances aircraft security and longevity, which is attractive to both industrial and military plane manufacturers.

Application: Narrow-body Aircraft Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The narrow-body aircraft sub-segment held the largest market share of 45.5% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This growth is majorly owing to the increasing demand for air travel, particularly in emerging markets and regional routes. Besides, narrow-body planes are designed to be fuel-efficient, making them low in cost for airlines to operate, specifically on short to medium-haul routes. Moreover, the rising demand for planes with better gasoline efficiency due to increasing fuel expenses is another factor predicted to drive the sub-segment's growth in the coming years.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The fuselage market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 33.1% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This is mainly because the region is a major hub for aircraft manufacturing, with the presence of leading companies, such as Airbus and Boeing. The rising demand for new aircraft, including narrow-body, regional jets, and wide-body aircraft is driving the regional market growth. Moreover, increased investment in R&D and the ongoing advancements in materials, design technologies, and manufacturing processes are expected to drive excellent opportunities for the North America market in the coming future.

Leading Players in the Fuselage Market:

Ostseestaal GmbH & Co.

Triumph Group Inc.

Easterline

Lockheed Martin Corporation

GKN Aerospace

Latécoère

Airbus

Goodrich Corp

Messier-buggati-Dowty

Aernnova

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global fuselage market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

