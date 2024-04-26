5-1-24 PSD to Hold Public Hearings on 10 Year Telecom Plan

Montpelier, Vermont – The Public Service Department (PSD) is holding a series of public hearings in May 2024 to present the final draft of the 10 Year Telecommunications Plan. The first meeting will be held on May 1st in St. Albans, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

All other information, including meeting location, future hearings, and remote options, can be found on the 10 Year Telecommunications Plan Page.

Questions and comments can be emailed to PSD.telecom@vermont.gov or written to PSD 112, State St. Montpelier, VT 05620.

For further details please see the full press release.