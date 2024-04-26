Entries open for annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

VIETNAM, April 26 - HCM CITY — Registrations for the annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards opened on April 25, the organiser announced on Thursday.

Submissions from eligible entrants are being accepted online via https://www.asiapropertyawards.com/ until August 23, and a gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony will be held on November 15 in HCM City.

New categories have been added to this year’s awards, expanding the accolades to more types of real estate such as investment properties, nature-integrated properties, and sales galleries.

Developers that excel in sustainable design, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and social impact can also vie for the all-new ESG awards.

Top winners will qualify to compete for the ‘Best in Asia’ honours at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 13.

Thiện Dương, chairperson of the independent panel of judges and general director of GroupGSA Vietnam, said: “The PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards empower nominees to stand out in a fast-growing market, make meaningful connections with peers, and foster collaboration, thereby signifying their commitment to quality and innovation.

“By raising the standard for excellence in Vietnamese real estate, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards inspire developers and design firms to innovate and continually redefine what it means to be the best in their fields. Ultimately, the Vietnamese property sector stands triumphant, epitomising a grand celebration of its remarkable growth, unwavering resilience, and vibrant dynamism that propel the industry forward,” he said.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, Asia’s leading property technology company, the awards are part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

The launch of the 10th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards comes as the property market looks forward to a period of growth, supported by better policies, access to capital, and sentiment.

According to batdongsan.com.vn, the official portal partner of the awards, increased capital for real estate, more focused and supportive policies, and improved sentiment among stakeholders are expected to boost the Vietnamese property market in 2024.

Adjusted interest rates and regulated credit market growth, coupled with increased foreign investment, are expected to drive capital for property, said Bạch Dương, country manager of Batdongsan.com.vn (PropertyGuru Việt Nam).

He further expects new policies such as the Land Law, Housing Law, Real Estate Business Law, Credit Institutions Law, and Real Estate Tax Law to have a positive impact on the market.

He added that positive signs of recovery in the market include strong growth in condominium selling and renting prices in cities such as Hà Nội. Agents are also reporting a higher number of transactions in the housing market while the Demand Index for land finally halted a months-long period of decline.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Việt Nam this year fills us with excitement as the market prepares to benefit from enhanced access to capital and favourable regulatory changes, coupled with growing foreign investment. As we celebrate the ongoing recovery of the real estate industry, our awards will contribute to positive consumer sentiment by giving deserving developers the widest platform to showcase their quality and resilience.” — VNS