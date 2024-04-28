IETO Appoints Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal as Honorary Trade Commissioner to the India ASEAN Trade Council

Rakesh Rajagopal at Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) Rakesh Rajagopal fields questions at the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) event Rakesh Rajagopal accepts his appointment as Honorary Trade Commissioner

To deepen bilateral trade relations between India and ASEAN countries, IETO welcomes the esteemed business leader Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal to his new role.

CHENNAI, KERALA, INDIA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), working in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, is dedicated to enhancing trade and commerce relations internationally. Together with the India ASEAN Trade Council (IATC), IETO is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal as Honorary Trade Commissioner at the India ASEAN Trade Council in India, effective 24th April 2024, handling the Asia Pacific region. This prestigious appointment was celebrated at an exclusive IETO event in Chennai on April 24, 2024.

Mr. Rajagopal, co-founder of Ratchet Capital, has an illustrious career spanning banking, equity markets, fintech, commodities, and other ventures. His profound business network within the ASEAN region uniquely positions him to drive initiatives that enhance India’s capacity and expertise across various sectors within ASEAN countries.

During the ceremony where he formally accepted his new role, Mr. Rajagopal shared his vision and enthusiasm: “Having undertaken numerous commercial roles previously, it is a privilege now to serve India’s interests as she continues to emerge as a global beacon of stability, progress, and democratic values. I am excited to further IETO’s mission throughout ASEAN and beyond.”

The India ASEAN Trade Council (IATC) will serve as a key platform for Mr. Rajagopal’s work. Aligned with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the IATC is instrumental in bridging knowledge gaps and fostering cooperation between ASEAN Member States and India. Through policy research, analytical recommendations, and continuous networking, the IATC strengthens the ASEAN-India trade relationships.

The Secretary General of IATC in Vietnam congratulated Mr. Rajagopal on his appointment and explained the growing dynamics between India and ASEAN countries. “Recently the 45 member multisectoral delegation of IATC visited Vietnam and signed 16 MOUs in many areas of Agriculture, Pharma, Agriculture, IT, coffee and cashew processing. This is an illustration of our impact.”

About the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO)

IETO orchestrates trade and commerce relations to fortify bilateral trade ties and policy alignments between various nations and India. Renowned for its significant role in numerous bilateral trade advisories and engagements, IETO has been pivotal in advancing India’s global trade influence.

Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, commented on the appointment, stating, “Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal’s extensive experience and robust network in the ASEAN region are tremendous assets to our organization. His leadership at the IATC is expected to significantly propel our efforts in enhancing the trade relations and fostering a deeper understanding between India and ASEAN Member States.”