Prime Minister Robert Golob: "Together we are creating a better Slovenia"

SLOVENIA, April 24 - With the investment of EUR 32 million, Yaskawa plans to build two facilities – a European robot distribution centre for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region and a new, modern facility for the engineering and manufacturing of robot systems. The Prime Minister also gave an address at the ceremony.

The new robot distribution centre in Kočevje will serve as a single point for receiving and fulfilling orders for robots in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The centre is to officially open in 2025. It will enable efficient storage and distribution and ensure excellent supply and delivery times for clients around the world. The second part of Yaskawa's investment in Kočevje covers the building of a new engineering and manufacturing facility for robot systems, as the production company Yaskawa Ristro is expanding its operations from Ribnica to Kočevje.

Before the ceremony, a business meeting was held to discuss the excellent economic cooperation between Slovenia and Japan to date and opportunities for strengthening the existing and establishing new business ties between the two countries.

At the beginning of his address, Prime Minister Robert Golob noted, "Today marks the second anniversary of the day when we won the elections and voters gave us a mandate to lead Slovenia into a better future. Even then, we already knew that we wanted to ensure greater prosperity for people and that we had to bet on economic development to achieve this".

Prime Minister Golob believes that economic development is a generator of new knowledge: "Only with growth in knowledge and innovation can we maintain the global competitiveness of our economy and create added value," he said, adding that the Government is making every effort to realise the vision of integrating both businesses and knowledge and local communities and enterprises. "Together we are creating a better Slovenia," he stressed.

Japan is the world's third largest economy. It is an important business partner and the most important Asian investor for Slovenia. Meanwhile Slovenia has become an important European economic partner for Japan. Yaskawa's investments are a model example of cooperation that contributes to the development of the local environment and the creation of new jobs and also boosts Slovenia’s global image and knowledge of advanced technologies.

"It is true that Japan is far away, but it is nevertheless our most important Asian partner, in terms of both investments and international trade. Business cooperation with Japan has been constantly increasing," said the Prime Minister. "I am pleased that in reviewing past successes we are already discussing future projects which will further strengthen our cooperation with our friends from Japan," he added.

The cooperation is based on advanced knowledge technologies in robotics, industrialisation, digitalisation and energy. "Today's laying of the foundation stone is not only a symbolic act – it is also a step clearly showing how successful we can be when the business community and a mayor with a vision join forces and when the Government listens to them. This creates the greatest stories, which do not just stay in the local community or even in one country but are recognised around the world. I believe that the robots from these facilities will ensure progress, prosperity and a better life for the local community, every employee and also the entire country," said the Prime Minister.