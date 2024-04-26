Celebratory meeting of the Committee on European Union Affairs and opening of a thematic exhibition at the National Assembly
SLOVENIA, April 26 -
Your comment will help us correct any substantive errors or identify recurring problems, which we will try to address.
Please do not include any personal information (for example, your first name, last name or email address) in your comment.
If you want to receive a response from the responsible institution, you will have this option after clicking the Send button.