Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

FENTON, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, 2024, Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders through the solicitation of proxies, and the proposals are described in the Company's Proxy Statement which was first sent to shareholders on or about March 19, 2024.



The certified results of the shareholder vote are as follows:

Proposal 1 - Election of Four Directors

Nominee For Withheld Mark F. Bole 2,110,388 929,769 Randy D. Hicks, M.D. 1,777,163 1,262,994 Kristen F. Holt 2,121,928 918,228 Thomas Messink 784,324 2,235,998 Kelly A. Myers 2,212,246 827,910 Jason Schnelker 1,119,073 1,901,249

Based on a plurality of votes cast, nominees Mark F. Bole, Randy D. Hicks, M.D., Kristen F. Holt, and Kelly A. Myers were elected to serve as directors to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Proposal 2 - Ratify approval of Rehmann Robson LLC to serve as the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the financial year ended December 31, 2024

For Withheld 3,502,237 18,389

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 full-service offices and one loan production center serving Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.