Amazon and Target Will Stop Sales of Weighted Baby Sleep Sacks and Weighted Baby Swaddles Due to Safety Concerns

WASHINGTON, DC – Consumer Reports (CR) commended retailers including Amazon, Target, and Babylist for deciding they will no longer sell weighted baby blankets, sleep sacks, and swaddles, according to a recently published CR story. Medical and CR product safety experts have raised concerns that even gentle pressure from these products can obstruct babies’ breathing and heart rates. Weighted products can also make it difficult for babies to get themselves out of unsafe sleeping positions, posing the risk of suffocation.

CR’s safety experts believe that, given the government and pediatric guidance to stop using these products, and the abundance of safe options for parents to help with sleep, all companies should stop selling weighted infant blankets, sleep sacks, and swaddles.

“It’s promising to see companies including Amazon and Target step up and make the right decision, based on the recommendations of medical and safety experts,” said Oriene Shin, policy counsel for Consumer Reports. “Too often, products that contradict clear expert guidance are for sale for years and end up putting babies and children at serious risk. Parents deserve nothing less than products that are proven safe before entering the marketplace. All retailers and online platforms should immediately stop selling these concerning products.”

In June 2023, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wrote to federal regulators to say that there was not enough research proving that these products were safe or effective – urging them to increase oversight. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) later updated its guidance on safe sleep, telling parents not to use weighted sleep products with babies. The CPSC told CR in July that the agency was aware of at least one report of an infant death involving a weighted product. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health also warn against using weighted infant sleep products.

Despite the warnings for parents to avoid these products, including from Consumer Reports, weighted baby products have continued to sell. Amazon’s new policy to stop allowing the sale of weighted products marketed for young children cites clear warnings and guidance from pediatricians and government agencies as reasons for the change.

While weighted infant sleep products are still widely available on Amazon, the company says that enforcement of the new policy will begin in the coming days. Target said its policy change will also take effect soon, and Babylist told CR that it no longer sells weighted infant sleep products and published guides discouraging their use.

One lawmaker also called on regulators to take a closer look into these products. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan Thursday, urging the FTC to investigate Nested Bean and Dreamland Baby, two popular weighted infant sleep product manufacturers, to see whether they have engaged in deceptive advertising by depicting their products as safe for infants. The two companies maintain that their products are of no risk to babies.

