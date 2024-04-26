MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons on May 10 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Spring is here, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is again offering free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons to connect people with nature. The first two lessons in the series will be offered from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs. MDC will provide the fishing gear and bait. Instructors will give tips and demonstrate gear, then participants will go fishing with coaching from MDC staff and volunteers.

Discover Nature — Fishing classes are open to individuals and families with participants ages 7 and older. No fishing permit is required while taking the lesson. Registration is required. The session on May 10 will offer Lesson One and Lesson Two in the four-part series. Instructors will talk about fishing equipment, demonstrate casting techniques, and show how to handle fish. They will teach the proper knots to tie hooks and lures onto fishing line, and how to bait hooks. Then participants will go fishing.

Registration is required, and each participant must be registered individually. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42H.

MDC staff and volunteers will present Discover Nature — Fishing lessons throughout the summer at various locations. To find classes near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty. For information about Missouri fishing opportunities, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.