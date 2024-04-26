Submit Release
Ibogaine By David Dardashti Begins Inflammation Tests to Demonstrate Adequate Results

Doctor Ashok Bharucha Proposes That Ibogaine Can Help Improve Immune System Functionality

MIAMI, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti is taking proactive steps to prove the efficacy of ibogaine hydrochloride in improving inflammation levels in the body.

Managing Inflammation With increasing evidence that people with healthy inflammation levels are more likely to survive severe illnesses, ibogaine hydrochloride has become an increasingly popular option for those looking to protect their long term wellbeing. To demonstrate these effects, Ibogaine By David Dardashti has launched a comprehensive in-clinic testing program to gauge the effects of ibogaine on the body’s inflammatory levels. As Doctor Ashok Bharucha from the clinic explains, “Ibogaine has long been understood to be a powerful factor in healthy inflammation and balancing the body’s essential fluids. We are now able to test these effects in a laboratory and begin to provide tailored advice to help individuals find a pathway to long-term health.” The clinic also suggests that the ibogaine treatment is only one part of a larger lifestyle-based approach to managing inflammation and optimizing the immune system. Doctor Bharucha states, “The key to achieving and maintaining a healthy inflammation level is a lifestyle based approach. Taking ibogaine hydrochloride is a great way to start the process, but of course diet, exercise, exposure to healthy environmental conditions, herbal remedies, and other lifestyle factors are all essential.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is therefore encouraging anyone who is interested in exploring the ibogaine treatment to get in contact and arrange a preliminary consultation.

