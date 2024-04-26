Withersworldwide’s Paul Sczudlo TEP is elected as the new chair of STEP USA
Paul Sczudlo TEP, an international tax attorney, of counsel to Withersworldwide, has been elected as the new Chair of STEP USA.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Sczudlo TEP, an international tax attorney, of counsel to Withersworldwide, has been elected as the new Chair of STEP USA. STEP is a global association for trust and estate practitioners.
STEP USA has over 1,000 members comprising lawyers, accountants, trustees and other practitioners that help families plan for their futures.
Paul says: ‘I am honored to be elected as Chair for STEP USA and am looking forward to representing the 18 branches and chapters of the USA region.
‘STEP is globally recognized and highly respected within our profession. It sets and upholds high professional standards, informs public policy, promotes education, and connects practitioners globally to share knowledge and best practice.
‘Part of my role as Chair is to raise awareness with practitioners in the US of the benefits of becoming a full STEP member, known as a TEP (Trust and Estate Practitioner). STEP membership is an international passport to new business opportunities, demonstrating specialist knowledge and a dedication to the highest professional standards.
‘Eligibility for full STEP membership is determined by one's credentials, experience and length of experience. If you have a specialized industry credential such as L.L.M. in Tax, CFP®, AEP®, EPLS, or CTFA and two years’ experience in trusts and estates, you may be eligible to become a TEP.’
Paul joined Withersworldwide in 2016, after establishing his own firm in 2010, subsequent to his spending nearly 30 years with a major Los Angeles law firm.
His clients range from high-net-worth individuals, foreign investors, performers, producers and directors, to film production and distribution companies and financial institutions.
Paul has been recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2004 and as a Best Lawyer since 2006. He has been ranked as a top lawyer in Tax by Chambers USA since 2004, and was first ranked in 2021 by Chambers for High Net Worth in the area of Private Wealth Law.
He is also recognized as a ‘key lawyer’ by The Legal 500 US in 2021 in the area of international tax. Business Today recognized Paul as one of the Top 10 Influential Southern Californian Tax Lawyers for 2023. Paul was born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska.
STEP is the global professional association for trust and estate practitioners. We have more than 21,000 members in 96 countries. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members. STEP members help families plan for their futures, from drafting wills to issues surrounding international families, protecting the vulnerable, family businesses and philanthropic giving.
