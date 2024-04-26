Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,597 in the last 365 days.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $714,685 or $0.28 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.


NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.  
12900 PRESTON ROAD  
DALLAS, TEXAS  
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS     Three Months Ended      
          March 31      
Income Statement       2024   2023      
                     
Interest Income       18,722,387     14,074,992        
Interest Expense       10,455,963     4,891,598        
Net Interest Income       8,266,424     9,183,394        
                     
Provision for Loan Losses     (440,000 )   (300,000 )      
Noninterest Income       1,428,713     1,378,092        
Noninterest Expenses       (8,453,319 )   (8,572,086 )      
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary   801,818     1,689,400        
                     
Income Tax       (87,133 )   (295,620 )      
Net Income       714,685     1,393,780        
                     
Earnings per Share       0.28     0.54        
                     
              Three Month Average  
       As of March 31     Ended March 31  
                     
Balance Sheet   2024 2023   2024   2023
                     
Total Assets   1,832,966,265   1,734,530,899     1,807,631,873     1,680,067,275  
Total Loans   1,199,991,678   1,038,329,832     1,196,779,701     1,032,637,321  
Deposits     1,517,726,655   1,512,380,442     1,498,970,001     1,505,226,698  
Stockholders' Equity   164,835,517   160,345,483     164,583,709     158,788,784  
                     
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
                     
 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more