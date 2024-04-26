Submit Release
Mac Warner issues reminder to voters, candidates, and political committees to turn to trusted sources for election information

Charleston, W. Va. – A verbal complaint was made today to the WV Secretary of State's Office calling attention to inaccurate election information being sent to West Virginia voters by a statewide candidate or committee.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, it appears as if thousands of West Virginia voters received text messages communicating the incorrect dates for early voting and Election Day.

By state law, Warner reminds voters that early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday, May 1, and the Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 14.

Secretary Warner said that voters should rely on only trusted sources for election information. Those sources are the county clerks and the WV Secretary of State's Office.

"Even well-intended organizations and candidate committees encouraging voters to participate in the election process get the information wrong sometimes," Warner said. "Those organizations, candidates, political parties, and political action committees should always refer voters to their county clerk or Secretary of State’s website."

For all reliable election-related information, please visit GoVoteWV.com.

Mac Warner issues reminder to voters, candidates, and political committees to turn to trusted sources for election information

