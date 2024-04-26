Submit Release
Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Ambassador of Singapore to China Tan Hai Chuan

On April 26, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with Ambassador of Singapore to China Tan Hai Chuan. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Singapore relations, the South China Sea issue and international and regional situation, among others.

