Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): GeGant, Germanium (68Ge) chloride,Gallium (68Ga) chloride, Status: Withdrawn application

GeGant uses radioactive germanium (68Ge) to generate gallium (68Ga). It is impractical to transport solutions containing gallium (68Ga) for use in hospitals, because it decays too quickly. Instead, GeGant uses germanium (68Ge), which is more stable, to create a gallium (68Ga) solution.

Gallium (68Ga) can then be used to label diagnostic medicines. When a patient is given such a radiolabelled medicine, it carries the radioactive substance to specific cells in the body, such as tumour cells. The carrier medicine gives off a small amount of radioactivity that can be detected from outside the body using a body scan known as positron emission tomography (PET). This can help doctors diagnose the disease or find where in the body these cells are.

