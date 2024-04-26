Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,608 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Obgemsa, vibegron, Status: Opinion

On 25 April 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Obgemsa, intended for the symptomatic treatment of adults with overactive bladder (OAB) syndrome. Symptoms of OAB syndrome may include the urge to urinate, increased micturition frequency and urgency incontinence.

The applicant for this medicinal product is Pierre Fabre Medicament.

Obgemsa will be available as 75 mg film-coated tablet. The active substance of Obgemsa is vibegron, a urological drug for urinary frequency and incontinence (ATC code: G04BD15). Vibegron is a selective human beta 3-adrenoceptor (beta 3-AR) agonist. By activating the beta 3-AR in the bladder, vibegron flattens and lengthens the base of the bladder, facilitating urine storage.

The benefits of Obgemsa are its ability, after 12 weeks of treatment, to reduce the number of daily micturitions and incontinence episodes in patients with overactive bladder syndrome, compared to placebo. The effects of Obgemsa are maintained after 52 weeks of treatment. The most common side effects with Obgemsa are headache, diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), constipation, urinary tract infection (infection of structures that carry urine), residual urine volume increased (an increase in the amount of urine left in the bladder after a voluntary urination).

The full indication is:

Obgemsa is indicated in symptomatic treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) syndrome.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

English (EN) (92.79 KB - PDF)

First published:

View

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Obgemsa, vibegron, Status: Opinion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more