Proof of Pitch: Revolutionizing the Pitch Competition Landscape with AI-Driven Insights and Top Web3 VC

PARIS, FRANCE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prize pool of over 1M€ value including media grant from Cointelegraph

Proof of Pitch is part of Proof of Talk, where All Global Leaders in Web3 Meet

10-11 June 2024, Museum of Decorative Arts (MAD), Louvre Palace, Paris

In a ground-breaking shift from traditional pitch competitions, Proof of Pitch emerges as a transformative platform uniquely combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) insights with the strategic acumen of the world’s leading Web3 venture capitalists. Proof of Pitch participants will showcase their presentation to an exclusive audience of speakers and VCs, including CEOs, founders of leading blockchain companies, and top Web3 VC partners.

Next to the competition’s main sponsor zkSync, distinguished partners and jurors are participating, including Pantera Capital, Borderless Capital, Binance Labs, Greenfield Capital, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, X Ventures, Mechanism Capital and Cointelegraph.

The Proof of Pitch winner will be awarded a first-place grand prize award of 1M€ value in a combination of cash investments by participating VCs, Accelerator services, visibility (such as a 30k media grant from Cointelegraph), and many other value-adding elements.

All participants will also receive a detailed 12-page investment report to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their pitch, outlining strengths to focus on and weaknesses to improve. This is equivalent to a team of analysts spending weeks analyzing the participant’s startup.

Zohair Dehnadi, Co-Founder, Proof of Talk and Partner, X-Ventures: “Unlike conventional pitch competitions, Proof of Pitch enables global businesses and leadership to intelligently tap into the power of Web3, providing valuable and sustainable insights for investors and the startup community at large instead of having just another light-touch startup competition with glittering prizes which ultimately do not add any real business value. Be part of our prestigious Proof of Pitch experience and elevate yourself! See you in June!”

Revolutionizing Startup Evaluation: The AI Advantage

At the heart of Proof of Pitch, a pioneering AI-driven tool is redefining startup assessments, providing deep, nuanced insights at an unprecedented pace. Developed by XVentures through a rigorous, year-long collaboration involving top VCs and data scientists, this AI, known as Pitch Scan LLM tool, can scrutinize a start-up’s business model, conducting thorough due diligence, and evaluate the team behind the idea, market size, and competitive landscape—within minutes rather than weeks. Every participant will be furnished with a detailed 10-page report, with a strategic roadmap for success in the ever-evolving Web3 domain.

Beyond Funding: Prizes That Foster Growth

This initiative is a revolutionary approach aimed at identifying, nurturing, and elevating start-ups set to redefine the innovative horizons of Web3. Winning at Proof of Pitch extends well beyond obtaining financial support. Winners are embraced by a full spectrum of resources, from AI-powered analytics to mentorship by Web3 visionaries, alongside direct introductions to leading venture capitalists. This holistic support system is designed to refine strategies, accelerate growth, and establish market leadership.

Unprecedented Visibility Among the Elite

Gain exclusive exposure by standing among the top 10% of applicants, showcased to a distinguished audience including CEOs, founders of leading blockchain enterprises, and top-tier Web3 venture capitalists. This exposure is more than mere visibility—it’s a golden ticket to captivate the attention of the industry’s elite, secure pivotal investments, and forge transformative connections.

A Vanguard Call to Web3 Innovators

Proof of Pitch calls upon start-ups at the cutting edge of Web3 innovation to dazzle the industry’s titans, venture through the vanguard of technology, and stake a claim in the digital future. This unparalleled opportunity allows participants to showcase their visionary ideas, propel their start-ups forward, and create a lasting impact in the domain of digital innovation.

Proof of Pitch invites those who are interested to dive into this revolutionary journey, an avenue for transcending traditional pitch norms. Navigate through the forefront of Web3 innovation.

Proof of Talk seeks to welcome over 2500 participants. Combined with a stellar speaker line-up featuring CEOs, founders, and leaders of the Web3 and digital assets industry, the summit features impact-focused networking and a refined agenda. A few of the speakers include:

● Joseph Lubin, CEO and Founder at Consensys

● Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton

● Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates

● Ophelia Snyder, Cofounder President, 21Shares

● Mihailo Bjelic, Co-Founder, Polygon

● Raoul Pal, Crypto Macro Economist

● Yat Siu, Chairman, Animoca Brands

● Stani Kulechov, CEO, Avara

● Staci Warden, CEO, Algorand Foundation

● Tim Grant, CEO, Deus X Capital

● Digital asset leads from over 30 major TradFi banks

● Partners from 100+ attending VCs

The summit’s agenda also actively reflects Web3’s growing importance, with over 20 panels, 10+ workshops, and over a dozen keynotes and firesides on key topics shaping Web3’s future. These include real-world asset tokenization, AI-blockchain integration, gaming evolution, and smart contract security.

Participants in this year’s Proof of Pitch can showcase their innovative ideas and gain valuable exposure. Participants have the opportunity to connect with industry experts and potential investors who can help elevate their businesses to the next level. Those who are interested can apply here.

About Proof of Talk

Proof of Talk is setting a new standard in the Web3 conference landscape, positioning itself not just as another web3 conference but as a pivotal forum where the promise of decentralization comes to life. The summit uniquely combines the essence of traditional economic forums with the dynamic, decentralized Web3 community, fostering an innovative ecosystem of dialogue and action. It stands as a platform for change, where every voice, from the seasoned economist to the radical Web3 founder, contributes to a collective vision of a decentralized economic future. By facilitating engaging discussions and unparalleled networking, participants shape this new landscape. Learn more at www.proofoftalk.io

About X Ventures

X Ventures is a Germany-based digital assets investment fund dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs in the Web3 industry. Alongside its investment activities, X Ventures founded www.xschool.io, aiming to provide accessible education to future leaders worldwide. Website: https://www.xventures.de