PaxMedica's CEO and Malawi Health Official Discuss Urgent Medical Crisis in Bell2Bell Podcast

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurological disorders, takes center stage in the episode. During this insightful conversation, Howard Weisman, CEO of PaxMedica, and Dr. Marshal Lemerani, Program Manager at the Malawi Ministry of Health, joined host Stuart Smith to discuss the urgent request for medical assistance from Malawi and PaxMedica's swift response.

The podcast sheds light on PaxMedica's commitment to addressing the critical shortage of medications required to combat the life-threatening sleeping sickness crisis in Malawi. Weisman highlights the pressing need for IV suramin (PAX-101), a crucial medication in treating Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense Human African trypanosomiasis (TBr HAT), and PaxMedica's immediate action plan to aid. Lemerani shares insights into the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in Malawi and expresses gratitude for PaxMedica's support in this dire situation.

To listen to the full podcast and learn more about PaxMedica's response to the urgent medical situation in Malawi, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. Additionally, we intend to provide the rest of the world with an additional, reliable source of suramin, the accepted standard of care for Stage 1, Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense.

We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients, but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.paxmedica.com/email-alerts and by following PaxMedica on Twitter and LinkedIn.

